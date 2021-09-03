Brokerages Expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.38 Million

Equities analysts predict that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will report sales of $20.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.76 million and the highest is $21.00 million. ReneSola reported sales of $9.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year sales of $92.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.39 million to $94.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $129.87 million, with estimates ranging from $114.60 million to $153.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ReneSola.

Get ReneSola alerts:

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SOL. Sidoti began coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ReneSola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 1,013.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SOL opened at $7.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a market cap of $509.86 million, a PE ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 2.30. ReneSola has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $35.77.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReneSola (SOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.