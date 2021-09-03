TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get TDK alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised TDK from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TTDKY opened at $107.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. TDK has a fifty-two week low of $101.75 and a fifty-two week high of $175.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.25.

TDK shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 28th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 28th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 28th.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. TDK had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TDK will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TDK (TTDKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.