Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s (CM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CM. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cormark restated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a $158.00 rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$159.65.

TSE:CM opened at C$145.70 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$96.42 and a one year high of C$152.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$144.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$134.80. The stock has a market cap of C$65.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.22%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total transaction of C$2,712,793.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,226,239.90. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.42, for a total value of C$361,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$336,498.60. Insiders sold a total of 61,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,705 over the last three months.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

