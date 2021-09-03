Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.20 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.45.

APR.UN stock opened at C$13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.93, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$507.86 million and a P/E ratio of 6.45. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1-year low of C$9.60 and a 1-year high of C$13.20.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

