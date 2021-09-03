Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.20 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.45.

APR.UN stock opened at C$13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.93, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$507.86 million and a P/E ratio of 6.45. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1-year low of C$9.60 and a 1-year high of C$13.20.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

