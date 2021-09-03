HSBC Downgrades American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) to Hold

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $181.00. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.69% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of AWK stock opened at $186.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $186.92.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 55I LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 5.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.6% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 3.5% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.