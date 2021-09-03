GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the July 29th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE GNT opened at $5.35 on Friday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 18.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 157,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.