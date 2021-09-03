GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the July 29th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE GNT opened at $5.35 on Friday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
