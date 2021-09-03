Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ RDI opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. Reading International has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $107.74 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Reading International alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDI. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after buying an additional 197,864 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 54,606 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reading International during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Reading International during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.