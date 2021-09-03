Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.83, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average of $45.77.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $161,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at $358,700.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $1,068,652.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,287 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

