Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) PT Raised to $42.00 at Piper Sandler

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.52% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.23. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,428,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,039,000 after acquiring an additional 190,657 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 220.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 309,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 212,895 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

