Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) PT Raised to $42.00 at Piper Sandler

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.52% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.
Separately, Mizuho upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.
Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.23. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $36.95.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,428,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,039,000 after acquiring an additional 190,657 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 220.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 309,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 212,895 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
