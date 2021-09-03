JTC (LON:JTC) Hits New 1-Year High at $768.00

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 768 ($10.03) and last traded at GBX 763 ($9.97), with a volume of 118082 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 759 ($9.92).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 795 ($10.39) target price on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.82. The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 674.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 652.63.

In other JTC news, insider Martin Fotheringham sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 630 ($8.23), for a total value of £1,260,000 ($1,646,198.07).

About JTC (LON:JTC)

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

