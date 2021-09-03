Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Hits New 52-Week High at $216.50

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 216.50 ($2.83) and last traded at GBX 215.70 ($2.82), with a volume of 274988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 212.50 ($2.78).
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 201.11 ($2.63).
The company has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 199.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 196.77.
About Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)
Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.
Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.