Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Hits New 52-Week High at $216.50

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 216.50 ($2.83) and last traded at GBX 215.70 ($2.82), with a volume of 274988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 212.50 ($2.78).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 201.11 ($2.63).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 199.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 196.77.

In related news, insider David Duffy sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.53), for a total value of £25,363.56 ($33,137.65).

About Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.