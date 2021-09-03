LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.07

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.07 and last traded at $52.31, with a volume of 4967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.69.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

Get LKQ alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average is $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 151.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,452,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,801,000 after buying an additional 3,286,449 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 89.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,043,000 after buying an additional 3,098,803 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 37.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $411,038,000 after buying an additional 2,645,094 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth $94,597,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $870,812,000 after buying an additional 1,355,871 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.