Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sets New 12-Month High at $123.45

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $123.45 and last traded at $123.04, with a volume of 176289 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.63.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.59.

The firm has a market capitalization of $88.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.43 and a 200 day moving average of $110.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $9,506,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 479,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,602,000 after purchasing an additional 303,137 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 98,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 25,176 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,120,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,251,000 after purchasing an additional 233,180 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

