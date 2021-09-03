Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Short Interest Update

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,270,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the July 29th total of 25,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. cut their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $10,322,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Clover Health Investments by 152.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 21,140 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLOV opened at $8.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. Clover Health Investments has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $28.85.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.