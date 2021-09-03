Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in August

Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WKPPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Workspace Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered Workspace Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS WKPPF opened at $13.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.72. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $13.29.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

