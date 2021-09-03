Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) vs. Dalrada (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Head-To-Head Review

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) and Dalrada (OTCMKTS:DFCO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tapinator and Dalrada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tapinator N/A N/A N/A Dalrada -133.61% N/A -155.79%

Tapinator has a beta of 3.26, suggesting that its stock price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dalrada has a beta of 8.14, suggesting that its stock price is 714% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tapinator and Dalrada, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tapinator 0 0 0 0 N/A Dalrada 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Dalrada shares are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of Tapinator shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Dalrada shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tapinator and Dalrada’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tapinator $4.45 million 2.79 N/A N/A N/A Dalrada $1.18 million 16.76 -$2.47 million N/A N/A

Tapinator has higher revenue and earnings than Dalrada.

Summary

Tapinator beats Dalrada on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tapinator

Tapinator, Inc. develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, Ethereum, and Amazon platforms. It offers games such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, Crypto Trillionaire, and My Horoscope. The firm focuses on genres which include parking, driving, stunts, animal sims, career sims, shooters, and fighting. Tapinator was founded by Khurram Samad in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Dalrada

Dalrada Financial Corp delivers next-generation manufacturing, engineering, healthcare products and services. It also addresses and solves real-world global problems by means of the identification and acquisition of companies and products producing focused and technologically centered solutions on a global level. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered Escondido, CA.

