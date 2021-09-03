Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) will report sales of $110.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.50 million and the highest is $120.00 million. Texas Pacific Land posted sales of $74.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full year sales of $399.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $378.00 million to $420.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $577.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%.

TPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:TPL opened at $1,327.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,469.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,478.26. Texas Pacific Land has a 1 year low of $427.69 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPL. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at $2,427,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at $654,000. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 137.7% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at $653,000. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

