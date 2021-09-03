Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €237.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €237.00 ($278.82) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €266.13 ($313.10).

Volkswagen stock opened at €202.70 ($238.47) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €206.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of €212.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.71. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a twelve month high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

