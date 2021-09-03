LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €68.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €70.36 ($82.77).

ETR:LXS opened at €62.58 ($73.62) on Tuesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a twelve month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €59.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €61.46. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.59.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

