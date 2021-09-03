UBS Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $175.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AAPL. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.79.

Shares of AAPL opened at $153.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $154.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

