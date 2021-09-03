UBS Group Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €5.90 Price Target

UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AT1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aroundtown has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.26 ($8.54).

Shares of AT1 stock opened at €6.40 ($7.53) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €6.65 and a 200-day moving average of €6.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 1-year high of €7.16 ($8.42).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

