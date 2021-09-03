Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €160.00 by Berenberg Bank

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($175.65) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €162.82 ($191.55).

ETR DHER opened at €131.80 ($155.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €121.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 52 week high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

