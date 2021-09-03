Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JMP Securities currently has a $23.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MRNS has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $12.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.26. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Lion Point Capital LP increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,631,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,152,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,090,000 after purchasing an additional 288,390 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,623,000 after purchasing an additional 36,529 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after purchasing an additional 396,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,725,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

