Seaport Global Securities Initiates Coverage on Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. raised Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.41.

NYSE DFS opened at $124.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $51.74 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.19.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 544,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

