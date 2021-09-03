ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:XNGSF opened at $18.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15. ENN Energy has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $22.20.
About ENN Energy
