ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:XNGSF opened at $18.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15. ENN Energy has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $22.20.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

