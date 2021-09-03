Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) PT Raised to $100.00 at Barclays

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $124.03 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $85.01 and a twelve month high of $130.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.03.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,180.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,150 shares of company stock worth $23,779,063. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.