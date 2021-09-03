Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $29.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.39. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $31.47.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.