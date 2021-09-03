Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Dollarama (TSE:DOL) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$68.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$62.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Desjardins reissued a hold rating and set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$61.42.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$57.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$17.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$58.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$55.07. Dollarama has a one year low of C$45.42 and a one year high of C$60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$954.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$957.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollarama will post 2.5542403 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.75%.

In related news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total value of C$229,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,329,858.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total value of C$6,741,912.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$57,258,100.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.