Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) versus Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Critical Contrast

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) and Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Assertio and Nurix Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assertio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nurix Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $49.20, suggesting a potential upside of 56.39%. Given Nurix Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nurix Therapeutics is more favorable than Assertio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.5% of Assertio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Nurix Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Assertio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Nurix Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Assertio and Nurix Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assertio $106.28 million 0.46 -$28.14 million ($1.08) -1.01 Nurix Therapeutics $17.82 million 78.43 -$43.24 million ($2.76) -11.40

Assertio has higher revenue and earnings than Nurix Therapeutics. Nurix Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assertio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Assertio and Nurix Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assertio -38.05% -54.10% -13.98% Nurix Therapeutics -389.44% -28.14% -20.68%

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications. It also develops NX-0255, a CBL-B inhibitor for ex vivo use to enhance adoptive T-cell therapy; DeTIL-0255 for tumor infiltrating lymphocytes therapy; KINASE-CTM3 to treat T cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and LIGASE-INH2 for immuno-oncology. In addition, the company develops programs, such as COVID-CTM1, COVID-CTM2, and COVID-CTM3 that are designed for protein degradation to SARs CoV2 targets. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for cancer and other challenging diseases patients; and Sanofi S.A. The company was formerly known as Nurix Inc. and changed its name to Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2018. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

