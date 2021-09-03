Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) vs. Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Head to Head Contrast

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) and Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of Alphatec shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of Alphatec shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Integra LifeSciences and Alphatec, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integra LifeSciences 1 3 4 0 2.38 Alphatec 0 0 7 0 3.00

Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus price target of $72.89, indicating a potential downside of 4.33%. Alphatec has a consensus price target of $19.79, indicating a potential upside of 33.24%. Given Alphatec’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alphatec is more favorable than Integra LifeSciences.

Profitability

This table compares Integra LifeSciences and Alphatec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integra LifeSciences 13.62% 17.64% 7.31% Alphatec -54.09% -86.64% -31.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Integra LifeSciences and Alphatec’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integra LifeSciences $1.37 billion 4.70 $133.89 million $2.45 31.10 Alphatec $144.86 million 10.26 -$78.99 million ($1.18) -12.58

Integra LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Alphatec. Alphatec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integra LifeSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Integra LifeSciences has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphatec has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Integra LifeSciences beats Alphatec on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. The Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segment includes offerings such as skin and wound repair, bone and joint fixation implants in the upper and lower extremities, bone grafts, and nerve and tendon repair. The company was founded by Richard E. Caruso in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings. The company was founded on March 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

