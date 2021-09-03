Cowen Raises Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target to $25.00

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its price target upped by Cowen from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LTHM. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Livent presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.58.

Livent stock opened at $25.65 on Monday. Livent has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $27.27. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.00, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $19.36.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Livent will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

