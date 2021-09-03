Zacks: Analysts Expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.60 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will post sales of $163.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $141.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $191.90 million. Bonanza Creek Energy reported sales of $58.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 177.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year sales of $928.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $809.60 million to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCEI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 10.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 24,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares during the period.

NYSE BCEI opened at $40.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.47. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $50.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 2.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Earnings History and Estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

