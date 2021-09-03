Truist Raises Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Price Target to $44.00

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) had its price target lifted by Truist from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CATY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $39.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average is $40.25. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,438,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,910,000 after purchasing an additional 289,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,396,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,107,000 after acquiring an additional 177,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,718,000 after acquiring an additional 241,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,267,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,176,000 after acquiring an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,708,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,261,000 after acquiring an additional 38,696 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

