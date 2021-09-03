Critical Analysis: Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) versus Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) and Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Leap Therapeutics has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Humanigen has a beta of -2.35, meaning that its share price is 335% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and Humanigen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Therapeutics $1.50 million 68.42 -$27.51 million ($0.63) -2.73 Humanigen $310,000.00 3,173.48 -$89.54 million ($2.42) -6.84

Leap Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Humanigen. Humanigen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leap Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Leap Therapeutics and Humanigen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Therapeutics -2,161.80% -77.18% -65.29% Humanigen N/A -434.62% -209.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Leap Therapeutics and Humanigen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Humanigen 0 1 7 0 2.88

Leap Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 118.02%. Humanigen has a consensus target price of $30.38, indicating a potential upside of 83.42%. Given Leap Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Leap Therapeutics is more favorable than Humanigen.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.2% of Leap Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of Humanigen shares are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of Leap Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Humanigen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Leap Therapeutics beats Humanigen on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR. The company was founded on January 3, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops Ifabotuzumab, a humaneered monoclonal antibody that targets EphA3 receptor, which has completed the Phase I dose escalation portion of a Phase I/II clinical trial in multiple hematologic malignancies; and HGEN005, an anti-EMR1 monoclonal antibody, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of eosinophilic disorders. Humanigen, Inc. has a clinical collaboration agreement with Kite Pharma, Inc. to conduct a multi-center Phase Ib/II study of Lenzilumab in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and a cooperative research and development agreement with the Department of Defense to assist in the development of lenzilumab in advance of a potential emergency use authorization for COVID-19. The company was formerly known as KaloBios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Humanigen, Inc. in August 2017. Humanigen, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Burlingame, California.

