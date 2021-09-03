Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL)

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of DAL opened at GBX 314 ($4.10) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £699.80 million and a P/E ratio of -7.20. Dalata Hotel Group has a one year low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a one year high of GBX 414.50 ($5.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 326.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 356.80.
