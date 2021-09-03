Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL)

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of DAL opened at GBX 314 ($4.10) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £699.80 million and a P/E ratio of -7.20. Dalata Hotel Group has a one year low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a one year high of GBX 414.50 ($5.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 326.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 356.80.

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

