8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Colliers Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 62.48% from the company’s previous close.

EGHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.23.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.62. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. 8X8’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $25,203.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,674.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 3,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $82,983.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,027.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,109 shares of company stock worth $1,837,489 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,938,000 after acquiring an additional 303,279 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,260,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,258,000 after acquiring an additional 810,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1,086.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,703 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,314,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,251,000 after acquiring an additional 202,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,145,000 after acquiring an additional 432,622 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

