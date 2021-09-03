Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.28% from the stock’s current price.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its stake in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II by 117.4% in the first quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 652,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 352,303 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $5,652,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,800,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Chescapmanager LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $703,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

