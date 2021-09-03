Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Sets New 12-Month High at $235.27

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 235.27 ($3.07) and last traded at GBX 228.80 ($2.99), with a volume of 1793394 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230.60 ($3.01).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LTG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Learning Technologies Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 206.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 181.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Learning Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Learning Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.