GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as high as C$0.08. GreenSpace Brands shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 26,230 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$33.38 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.

GreenSpace Brands Company Profile (CVE:JTR)

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company provides snack food products, such as raw and roasted nuts, seeds, and dried fruits under the Central Roast brand; and cheese-free products under the GO VEGGIE brand name.

