Roots (TSE:ROOT) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT)’s share price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.17 and last traded at C$3.20. Approximately 59,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 52,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.26.

ROOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.94.

The stock has a market cap of C$135.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

