Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Trading Down 3.2%

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR)’s stock price dropped 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 10,321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 70,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The stock has a market cap of C$41.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.35.

Eastern Platinum Company Profile (TSE:ELR)

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds interests in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); a 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX; and a 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the BCX.

