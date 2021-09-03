Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Short Interest Update

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 823,100 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the July 29th total of 716,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 175,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 11.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $41.12 on Friday. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $43.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average of $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

