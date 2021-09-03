Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Short Interest Up 14.7% in August

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the July 29th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,040.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

