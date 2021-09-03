Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Short Interest Update

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the July 29th total of 912,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Team in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Team by 44,683.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Team by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Team by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,052,000 after buying an additional 410,885 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Team by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 210,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 38,423 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of TISI opened at $4.50 on Friday. Team has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $13.84. The company has a market cap of $139.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.03). Team had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. Analysts predict that Team will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Team

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

