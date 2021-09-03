Head-To-Head Survey: ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) vs. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU)

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU) and ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and ModivCare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ModivCare $1.37 billion 2.15 $88.84 million $6.95 30.26

ModivCare has higher revenue and earnings than Green Cures & Botanical Distribution.

Profitability

This table compares Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and ModivCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A ModivCare 3.93% 26.57% 8.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and ModivCare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Cures & Botanical Distribution 0 0 0 0 N/A ModivCare 0 0 1 0 3.00

ModivCare has a consensus price target of $186.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.56%. Given ModivCare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ModivCare is more favorable than Green Cures & Botanical Distribution.

Volatility & Risk

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ModivCare has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ModivCare beats Green Cures & Botanical Distribution on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. engages in development, distribution and wholesale of hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. Its brands include Hollywood Green Vodka and Contagin Gin. The company was founded September 22, 1986 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, CA.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc. provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive. The Matrix Investment segment provides home and mobile-based healthcare services for health plans. The Personal Care segment consists of non-medical home care to Medicaid patient populations, including seniors and disabled adults, in need of care monitoring and assistance performing activities of daily living. The company was founded by Fletcher Jay McCusker in December 1996 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

