Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lonking from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Lonking alerts:

Shares of Lonking stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26. Lonking has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.29.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Lonking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.