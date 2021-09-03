Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Lowered to “Underperform” at CLSA

CLSA lowered shares of Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Macquarie downgraded Wesfarmers from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wesfarmers currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

WFAFY stock opened at $21.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44. Wesfarmers has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $24.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a $0.6605 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

Wesfarmers Company Profile

Wesfarmers Ltd. provides fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel and financial services. It engages in the operation of supermarkets; department stores; home improvement and office supplies; coal production and export; chemicals, energy and fertilizers; industrial and safety products.

