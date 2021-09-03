Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Lowered to “Underperform” at CLSA

CLSA lowered shares of Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Macquarie downgraded Wesfarmers from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wesfarmers currently has a consensus rating of Hold.
WFAFY stock opened at $21.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44. Wesfarmers has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $24.60.
Wesfarmers Company Profile
Wesfarmers Ltd. provides fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel and financial services. It engages in the operation of supermarkets; department stores; home improvement and office supplies; coal production and export; chemicals, energy and fertilizers; industrial and safety products.
