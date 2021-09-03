$378.11 Million in Sales Expected for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) will announce $378.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $372.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $384.23 million. Green Brick Partners reported sales of $275.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 21.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

In other news, Director Kathleen Olsen purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,059.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.31. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.32.

Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

