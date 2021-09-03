Zacks: Brokerages Expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to report $1.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83 billion. Taylor Morrison Home reported sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year sales of $7.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $7.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $28.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.75. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $33.06.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.